NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.59).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $45,036.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
