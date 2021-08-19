NEA Management Company LLC Invests $17.21 Million in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 2.19% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,317. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.