Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NKTR stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $105,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

