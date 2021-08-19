Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires C$99,712.80 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,712.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,503.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,525.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Doug Janzen bought 48,398 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$55,580.26.

Neovasc Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

