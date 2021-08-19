Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 3.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $542.34 and last traded at $539.29. Approximately 198,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,134,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Netflix by 7.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Netflix by 18.8% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.