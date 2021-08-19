Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $11,652,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

