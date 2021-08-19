NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

