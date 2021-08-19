Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 36,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 485,919 shares.The stock last traded at $101.90 and had previously closed at $102.75.

Specifically, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 1,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.