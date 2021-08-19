New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

NGD stock opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.55.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

