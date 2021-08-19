Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NCMGY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 51,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,331. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

