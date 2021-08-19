NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,888,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,398,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,477,976 shares of company stock valued at $455,591,428 in the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

