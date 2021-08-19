NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 106.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,179.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $192.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

