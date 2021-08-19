NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $81,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $772.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64. The company has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.56.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

