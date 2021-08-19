NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $100,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of MPW opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

