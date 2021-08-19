NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $112,000 Investment in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07.

