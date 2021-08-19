NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 75 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

