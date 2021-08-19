NextCure’s (NXTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

