NextDAO One Day Volume Reaches $241,094.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $241,094.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,103,262,443 coins and its circulating supply is 2,063,030,333 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

