NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek Buys 10,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ciolek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

NGL stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

