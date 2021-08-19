Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,694,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

