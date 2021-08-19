Non-Fungible Yearn 1-Day Volume Tops $14,296.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $62.08 or 0.00133518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $14,296.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,220 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

