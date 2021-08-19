Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lowered by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $265.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

