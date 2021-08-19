North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,318 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $160.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

