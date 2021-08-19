North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

