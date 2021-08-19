North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,951 shares of company stock worth $31,575,839. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $353.65 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $359.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

