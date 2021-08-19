Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NTIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

