Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.