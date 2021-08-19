Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 96,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.