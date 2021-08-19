Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.44. 77,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,014. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.