Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 75,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.93. 216,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

