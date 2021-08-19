Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.29. The company had a trading volume of 675,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,200. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

