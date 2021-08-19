Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 794.57% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 32,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

