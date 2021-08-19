Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.43

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.43 and last traded at $147.63, with a volume of 976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Novanta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

