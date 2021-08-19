Novare Capital Management LLC Has $14.63 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,056,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

