Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.44. 120,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

