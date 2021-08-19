Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 34,457 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,457 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.25. 12,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.23. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

