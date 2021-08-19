Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.29. 419,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

