Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

