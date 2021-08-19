NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,705 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

