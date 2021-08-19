Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NYSE JCE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,342. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

