Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,832,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after buying an additional 178,638 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,209,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 392,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 125,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,085,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

