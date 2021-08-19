NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.63. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.