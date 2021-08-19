NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.66.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

