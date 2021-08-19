NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.57.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 242.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

