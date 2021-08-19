NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.83. 1,051,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,832,121. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

