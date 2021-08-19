O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

