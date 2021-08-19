O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of OI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
