Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 7.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.83. 29,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,029,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.
Several research firms have commented on OII. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
