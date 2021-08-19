Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 7.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.83. 29,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,029,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several research firms have commented on OII. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

