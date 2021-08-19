Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 3.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.31. 31,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,708,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,792. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

