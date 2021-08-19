Oikos Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $32,180.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00144601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00149036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,722.26 or 0.99947567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00910424 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00709362 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,830,127 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

