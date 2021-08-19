Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins Acquires 1,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $11,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

